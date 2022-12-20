Walker delivered 14 points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes off the bench in Monday's 116-106 loss at Minnesota.

Walker returned to the bench after Luka Doncic moved to back to the starting lineup, but he saw extended minutes after the former was ejected in the third quarter. Walker has scored in double digits in each of his last two outings, but he should continue to fill a backup role behind Doncic, and should only see big minutes if the Slovenian gets rest or if he picks up an injury.