Dallas plans to sign Walker on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Walker began the campaign as a free agent after being waived by the Pistons before the season began, but the veteran is in line join his fifth team in as many years. The point guard posted 11.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 37 starts for the Knicks a year ago, but he became unplayable due to poor defense and a lingering knee issue. Walker could emerge as a reliable secondary ball handler behind Luka Doncic, which has been a weak spot for the Mavericks this season in the wake of Jalen Brunson's departure. However, it's unclear if he'll garner a large enough role to be fantasy relevant in standard leagues.