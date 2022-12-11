Walker played 19 minutes and finished with eight points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one block in 19 minutes in Saturday's 144-115 loss to the Bulls.

The Mavericks were defeated soundly while star Luka Doncic (quadriceps) sat out the second half of a back-to-back set, but the absence of Doncic at least allowed Kidd to ease Walker into the mix in a low-stress setting for his 2022-23 debut. As Kidd indicated would be the case, Walker was capped at 20 minutes, and he might not see his playing time expand much beyond that level while he continues to manage his thrice surgically repaired left knee. When available, Walker should at least provide a lift to a Dallas second unit that's lacking in scoring threats beyond big man Christian Wood.