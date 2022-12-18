Walker closed with 32 points (12-25 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one block over 42 minutes during Saturday's 100-99 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Walker stepped into the starting lineup Saturday, turning back the clock in what was his best performance in recent memory. Both Luka Doncic (quad) and Spencer Dinwiddie (knee) were out in this one, affording Walker an opportunity to relive his glory days. Prior to this, he had played no more than 20 minutes in either of his games, having a minimal impact. While it was nice to take a trip down memory lane, managers won't want to go chasing this performance unless both Doncic and Dinwiddie miss further time.