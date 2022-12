Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Walker is expected to receive 15-to-20 minutes during Saturday's game at Chicago, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Walker will make his team debut with Luka Doncic (quadriceps), Josh Green (elbow) and Maxi Kleber (foot) sidelined. It will be the veteran point guard's first NBA action since February. In 37 appearances for the Knicks last season, he averaged 11.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 25.6 minutes.