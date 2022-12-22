Walker is out for Friday's game against the Rockets due to left knee injury recovery.
Walker will miss Friday's game after playing in the team's last four contests. Theo Pinson and Frank Ntilikina will likely see extended minutes in his absence. Walker's next chance to play is Sunday's matchup with the Lakers.
