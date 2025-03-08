Edwards is in Dallas' starting lineup against Memphis on Friday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Edwards came off the bench in Wednesday's 137-107 loss to the Bucks, but he has been inserted back into the starting lineup for Friday's contest. The 2021 second-round pick has averaged 4.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 15.3 minutes per game since the All-Star break.
