Edwards finished with 22 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 133-129 win over San Antonio.

The two-way forward drew his third consecutive start due to P.J. Washington (ankle) being sidelined. Edwards posted a career high in points Monday, as well as a game- and career-best mark in rebounds. He logged his second career double-double in the win, with his first double-double dating back to his rookie year with Brooklyn on Dec. 14, 2021. The big man has played at least 22 minutes in each of his last five appearances, and he will likely continue to see significant playing time due to a litany of injuries in the Dallas frontcourt.