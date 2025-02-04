Edwards is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the 76ers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Edwards will replace Olivier-Maxence Prosper in the starting five Tuesday. Edwards tallied seven points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during his only other starting appearance this season.
