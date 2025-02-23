Edwards closed Sunday's 126-102 loss to Golden State with six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 14 minutes.

Edwards only played 14 minutes in Sunday's blowout loss, but he managed to grab eight boards which tied with Moses Brown for most on the Mavericks. Edwards has started at center in five straight games due to the absence of Anthony Davis (abdomen), and the former should remain in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Lakers.