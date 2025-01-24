Edwards is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.
The Mavericks will be depleted when it comes to their wing depth for this contest, so Edwards will get the start at small forward. Edwards has made 14 appearances off the bench this season and is averaging a mere 3.6 minutes per contest.
