Edwards is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Edwards got the start in the loss to the Kings on Monday, notching six points, four rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes. He's been alternating between the starting lineup and the bench in recent weeks. Still, regardless of his role, his fantasy upside is mostly limited to deep formats, with the former Pepperdine standout being a streaming option in most cases.