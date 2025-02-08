Edwards isn't in the starting five for Saturday's game versus the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
Edwards will be replaced by Anthony Davis in the starting lineup Saturday. Edwards is averaging 3.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.4 minutes across his previous five appearances coming off the bench.
