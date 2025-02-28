Edwards isn't starting Thursday's game against the Hornets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Edwards has started his team's last six games, but he'll revert to a bench role Thursday. This opens the door for Moses Brown to draw a start at center, though Edwards should still factor into the mix in the frontcourt.
