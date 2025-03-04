Edwards is starting Monday's game against the Kings, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Edwards will make his return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in his last appearance Thursday and failing to check in during Saturday's matchup. He should be more involved Monday considering P.J. Washington has been ruled out with an ankle injury.
