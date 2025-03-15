Edwards tallied 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 35 minutes Friday in the Mavericks' 133-96 loss to the Rockets.

The Mavericks were shorthanded in the frontcourt once again Friday, allowing Edwards to pick up his fifth consecutive start at center. He's produced well during that five-game stretch with averages of 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 31.6 minutes per contest, but Edwards' run of fantasy value will soon come to an end. A two-way player, Edwards has been active for 47 of the Mavericks' games this season, so he'll be able to suit up for just three of the team's remaining 14 contests. The imminent returns of P.J. Washington (ankle) and Kai Jones (quadricep) may also result in Edwards losing out on playing time over his final three appearances of the season.