Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Good to go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton (shoulder) will play Thursday against Sacramento, Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports reports.
Middleton was upgraded to probable leading up to tipoff, and he's now been given the green light to play Thursday night. He's averaging 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists over his last five games.
More News
-
Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Upgraded to probable•
-
Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Listed as questionable•
-
Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Exits early Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Vintage showing in win•
-
Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Starting sans Christie•
-
Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Sees 21 minutes in loss•