Middleton (shoulder) will play Thursday against Sacramento, Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports reports.

Middleton was upgraded to probable leading up to tipoff, and he's now been given the green light to play Thursday night. He's averaging 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists over his last five games.

