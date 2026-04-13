Middleton closed Sunday's 149-128 victory over the Bulls with eight points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across six minutes.

Middleton logged just six minutes with the Mavericks pulling most of their starters early. Since his trade from Washington, Middleton made 29 appearances for the Mavericks with averages of 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 21.1 minutes per contest. The veteran will now hit the open market as a free agent.