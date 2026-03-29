Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton (illness) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's meeting with Minnesota.
Middleton will be back in action Monday following a one-game stint on the sidelines, which could result in fewer minutes for Klay Thompson. As a member of the Mavericks, Middleton has put in averages of 11.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 triples per contest.
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