Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Starting sans Christie
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton will start Friday's game against the Timberwolves.
With Max Christie (ankle) sidelined, Middleton will draw his first start with the Mavericks. The veteran forward has averaged 10.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per tilt over two appearances for Dallas.
