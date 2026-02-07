Middleton (recently traded) is hoping to make his Mavericks debut Tuesday against the Suns, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

The Mavericks are in San Antonio on Saturday as part of a lengthy road trip, and Middleton has finally joined the team after being traded from Washington on Wednesday. The veteran forward is aiming toward making his team debut Tuesday. Middleton averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 24.3 minutes per game with the Wizards this season, and he figures to play a sizeable role for a Mavericks team that had been in dire need of frontcourt depth.