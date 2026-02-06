Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Unlikely to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton (recently traded) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Middleton was traded to Dallas on Wednesday but is not expected to make his Mavericks debut Saturday. If the veteran forward is ultimately ruled out, his next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Suns.
