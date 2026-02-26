Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Upgraded to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton (shoulder) is probable for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Middleton was initially considered questionable for this contest. Thursday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so a maintenance day could be on the table for Friday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Listed as questionable•
-
Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Exits early Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Vintage showing in win•
-
Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Starting sans Christie•
-
Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Sees 21 minutes in loss•
-
Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Set to play vs. Suns•