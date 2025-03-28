Thompson recorded 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and four rebounds across 26 minutes during Thursday's 101-92 victory over Orlando.

Thompson failed to reach the 15-point mark for the third straight game, and for the fifth time in his previous seven, so there's no doubt the veteran sharpshooter has been struggling. Even though he posted a solid shooting line in this win, shooting 50 percent from the floor and beyond the arc, the Mavericks need him to score at a higher rate, particularly with how depleted they are due to injuries. Thompson is averaging 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.