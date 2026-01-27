Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Available for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Thompson was doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bucks before it was postponed due to inclement weather. Thompson is no longer on the injury report, and he could see increased touches Wednesday if Cooper Flagg (ankle) is unable to play.
More News
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Doubtful to play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Reaches 17,000 career points•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Catches fire from deep•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Drains six threes in Monday's win•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Pours in 23 points•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Another single-digit performance•