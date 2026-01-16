Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Catches fire from deep
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson totaled 26 points (10-18 FG, 6-13 3Pt), one rebound, six assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Thursday's 144-122 win over the Jazz.
This was Thompson's second time this week sinking six threes in a game. He only saw 23 minutes of action against Utah as the Mavericks had a 33-point lead after three quarters, and his hot shooting was a big reason why. Thompson also passed Damian Lillard for fourth all-time in made threes.
