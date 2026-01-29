Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (knee) is available for Thursday's game against Charlotte, Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Thompson was added to the injury report as probable after missing Wednesday's clash due to left knee soreness, and he's officially been cleared to suit up Thursday. The 35-year-old has been held to six points in each of his previous two appearances, so he'll aim to get back on track against the Hornets.
