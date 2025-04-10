Thompson contributed six points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Lakers.

The Mavericks went without a true starting point guard Wednesday, but it didn't translate to an uptick in playmaking responsibilities for Thompson. The veteran sharpshooter is limping to the finish line in 2024-25, having averaged 10.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.6 three-pointers in 24.9 minutes over his last nine contests. Thompson has just one 20-point effort during this stretch.