Thompson registered five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 19 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 overtime victory over the Pistons.

Thompson continues to trend in the wrong direction for Dallas, and it's no wonder he's been linked to a move elsewhere. Naji Marshall is gaining steam as a fit alongside Cooper Flagg, and Thompson's minutes have suffered. Over his last 10 games, Thompson is averaging 22.2 minutes per contest and he's shooting 40.5 percent from the field.