Thompson (foot) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Thompson has missed Dallas' previous two contests due to left foot plantar fasciitis. While the Mavericks have yet to release an official injury report, Thompson's absence from practice is a bad sign of his availability for Saturday's matchup with Utah.
