Thompson is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to left knee injury management.

Thompson is trending toward missing his first game since Dec. 23 after playing just 14 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 loss to the Lakers, when he tallied six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals. Jaden Hardy and Caleb Martin should both see an uptick in playing time Sunday, assuming Thompson is ruled out.