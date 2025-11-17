Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Drains five threes, scores 19
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson closed Sunday's 138-133 overtime win over Portland with 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes.
Thompson was one of seven Dallas players who scored in double digits in this overtime win, and the veteran continued his solid play of late after struggling with his shot in the early stages of the campaign. Thompson has been turning a corner of late and has scored at least 13 points while hitting at least four treys in his last three games, all of them coming off the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Leading scorer off bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Not listed on report for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Bench role Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Vanishing act continues•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Rough start to season continues•