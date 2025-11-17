Thompson closed Sunday's 138-133 overtime win over Portland with 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes.

Thompson was one of seven Dallas players who scored in double digits in this overtime win, and the veteran continued his solid play of late after struggling with his shot in the early stages of the campaign. Thompson has been turning a corner of late and has scored at least 13 points while hitting at least four treys in his last three games, all of them coming off the bench.