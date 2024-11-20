Thompson closed Tuesday's 132-91 victory over the Pelicans with 19 points (6-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 24 minutes.

Thompson found some much-needed rhythm on the offensive end, connecting on five three-pointers en route to 19 points. Although he remains one of the most proven perimeter scorers in the league, Thompson has struggled to find any consistency since arriving in Dallas. Across q5 games, he is averaging 14.0 points and 3.1 three-pointers per game, adding very little in terms of peripheral numbers.