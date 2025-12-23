Thompson registered 20 points (7-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes during the Mavericks' 119-113 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.

Thompson did all of his damage in the first half -- including 14 points in the first quarter -- but he was unable to carry that momentum into the final two frames of Monday's loss. It was just the third time this season that the veteran sharpshooter scored at least 20 points in a game and the sixth time he's connected on five or more triples. In eight games since Dec. 1, Thompson has connected on 37.1 percent of his three-point attempts on 7.8 3PA/G.