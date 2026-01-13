Thompson supplied 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 27 minutes off the bench during Monday's 113-105 win over the Nets.

The veteran forward tied his season high in made three-pointers, a mark he's reached five times so far in 2025-26. Thompson has been running hot and cold recently, but he's hot right now, averaging 17.0 points, 4.7 threes, 2.3 boards and 2.3 assists in 25.3 minutes over the last three games.