Thompson (illness) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Clippers.
Thompson will suit up Saturday despite leaving Friday's contest early due to an illness. Thompson has been struggling with his efficiency as of late, shooting just 38.1 percent from the field across his previous 10 appearances.
