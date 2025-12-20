Thompson (knee/illness) is available for Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Thompson was considered questionable due to left knee soreness before missing morning shootaround with an illness. Despite the pair of ailments, Thompson has been given the green light to face the 76ers. In 26 games this season, Thompson is averaging 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 21.7 minutes.