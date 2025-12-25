default-cbs-image
Thompson (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thompson did not play against the Nuggets on Tuesday while managing a left knee injury, but he will return Thursday against his old team. He has averaged 11.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 21.8 minutes per game over his last five outings.

