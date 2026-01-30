Thompson logged 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Thursday's 123-121 loss to Charlotte.

Thompson returned to the rotation after missing the loss to the Timberwolves on Wednesday and notched his best scoring output since dropping 23 points over the Jazz on Jan. 17. The veteran sharpshooter is not the player he once was, but he might be useful in category-based leagues due to his three-point shooting. He's making 3.5 threes per game and hitting 43.7 percent of his attempts since the beginning of January.