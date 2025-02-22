Thompson (foot) contributed 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Friday's 111-103 win over the Pelicans.

Thompson was one of three Dallas starters to return to the lineup for the Mavericks' first game following the All-Star break, as he and Kyrie Irving (shoulder) returned from one-game absences, while P.J. Washington (ankle) was back in action after sitting out the previous three contests. Though Thompson made his usual contribution in three-pointers and also chipped in a pair of steals, poor efficiency and a lack of a peripheral contributions continue to suppress his fantasy upside. Thompson is still capable of popping off for huge scoring performances every now and then, but the big games aren't coming frequently enough at this stage of his career to make him much more than a streaming option for three-pointers in 12-team category or points leagues.