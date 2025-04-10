Thompson is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Raptors due to a left foot sprain.
Thompson is in danger of missing his first game since March 19 due to a sprained left foot. If Thompson is ultimately downgraded to out, Max Christie will likely receive increased playing time against Toronto.
