Thompson has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Indiana due to an illness, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
Wednesday will be the first game Thompson has missed since Feb. 13, and he'll look to recover from his illness in time for Friday's game against the Pistons. Thompson's absence for Wednesday's game opens the door for Jaden Hardy or Max Christie to join the Mavericks' starting five.
