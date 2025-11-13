Thompson chipped in a team-high 19 points (6-17 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to the Suns.

The veteran forward played a season high in minutes, as P.J. Washington (shoulder) left the game in the first half and didn't return, and converted them into a season high in points. The Mavericks were already shorthanded in the frontcourt with both Anthony Davis (calf) and Dereck Lively (knee) on the shelf, so Thompson could be headed for a big workload in the short term until the roster gets healthier. While he's a long way from his Splash Brothers peak with Golden State, Thompson is still capable of getting hot from downtown -- Wednesday's six made threes doubled his prior season high.