Thompson finished with 25 points (9-19 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Aside from leading the Mavericks in scoring Sunday, Thompson also managed to bounce back from an ugly showing against the Trail Blazers, where he scored a meager three points on 1-for-6 shooting. This was Thompson's sixth game of the season with at least 20 points, but those have been odd throughout the season, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to carry the Mavs offensively even with Luka Doncic (calf) and Kyrie Irving (back) still sidelined.