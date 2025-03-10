Thompson amassed 26 points (8-20 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 125-116 loss to Phoenix.

Thompson provided a lift to Dallas offensively Sunday, connecting on a team-high mark from deep while finishing second on the team in scoring and as one of two Mavericks with 25 or more points. Thompson has buried five or more threes in 15 contests, doing so in two of his last three outings. He has now tallied 25 or more points on five occasions this season.