site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mavericks-klay-thompson-leaves-early-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Leaves early Sunday
•
1 min read
Thompson won't return to Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a right adductor contusion.
Thompson sustained the injury in the second quarter before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. He concludes the contest with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and one assist in 14 minutes.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read