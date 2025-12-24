Thompson (knee) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against Golden State.

Thompson sat out of Tuesday's game against the Nuggets while managing a left knee injury, but the veteran shooting guard is on track to play Thursday against the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft. Since Dec. 1, Thompson has averaged 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.9 threes over 22.0 minutes per game.