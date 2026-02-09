Thompson (rest) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Phoenix.

Thompson isn't listed with an injury, but Dallas may opt to rest the veteran wing Tuesday. Over his past 10 games, the 36-year-old is averaging 12.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 42.3 percent shooting from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc in 21.5 minutes per contest. If Thompson sits, additional minutes could open up for recently acquired Khris Middleton, who's in line to make his team debut.