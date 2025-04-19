Thompson closed Friday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to the Grizzlies with 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.

Thompson converted nine of his 18 three-point attempts across Dallas' two games in the Play-In Tournament but will ultimately miss out on the playoffs. After spending the first 11 years of his career with the Warriors, Thompson made 72 regular-season appearances for the Mavericks this season. Across those outings, the 35-year-old averaged 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.3 minutes.