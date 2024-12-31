Thompson (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Thompson was a late scratch Monday due to an illness but should return to action Wednesday. The veteran sharpshooter scored in double figures in 10 of 11 December appearances, averaging 15.4 points while shooting 47 percent from the field during that stretch.
